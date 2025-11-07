Thamma Box Office Collection Day 17: How Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Performed on Its 3rd Thursday; Check Earnings

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 17: Thamma, the horror comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna continued its steady run at the box office on its 17th day. The film has earned an estimated Rs 1 crore India net on Thursday (early estimates). With this, the total 17-day India net collection now stands at Rs 126.95 crore across all languages.

The film had performed strongly in its opening week with Rs 108.40 crore India net. Collections slowed in the second and third week but the film has remained stable in major cities. On Thursday, Thamma recorded an overall 8.75% occupancy in the Hindi version. Morning shows saw 5.92% occupancy, followed by 9.15% in the afternoon, 9.01% in the evening, and 10.93% at night.

According to reports, the movie has been made on a budget of Rs 145 crore. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe.

The film follows two lovers who face supernatural challenges and family opposition in a mystical setting. The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sapthami Gowda and Faisal Malik.

Thamma Movie Trailer