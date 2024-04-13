"Thank you for being absolutely amazing": Fisher on performing in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 : Grammy-nominated Australian DJ and producer Fisher enthralled fans at his first-ever performance in India.

DJ was in India for the first time to perform as a part of the Sunburn Arena tour.

Fisher's electrifying showcase at Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai last night was a resounding success, leaving the audience captivated.

Fisher performed his hit songs such as 'Losing It', 'Take It Off', 'Stop It', 'Crowd Control' and 'Freaks'.

Talking about the India tour, Fisher said, "India! Thank you for being absolutely amazing and I look forward to seeing my Indian fans soon. I enjoyed my time in Mumbai. I watched the cricket match in the stadium, explored the shopping streets of Colaba, relished some masala chai and vada pav at Marine Drive, and caught the sunset at Gateway Of India''

Karan Singh, CEO of, Sunburn stated, "The event was a super success and we managed to pull off a one-of-its-kind showcase with a hotly anticipated house and techno global music act, setting a new precedent within the live event dance music industry of India."

Known for his wild sense of humour and energetic DJing style, Fisher's breakout track 'Losing It' earned him his first Grammy nomination.

In 2023, FISHER released multiple hit records including 'Yeah The Girls' and 'Take It Off'; the latter being the mega dance hit with AATIG. The DJ's following single 'Atmosphere' ft. Kita Alexander was one of the dance anthems of the summer after its explosion on TikTok after his show-stealing performance at Coachella, alongside Chris Lake.

