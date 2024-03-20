"Thank you for embracing this character": Raashii Khanna thanks fans for good response on 'Yodha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : Actor Raashii Khanna thanked fans for the good response to her recent release, 'Yodha'.

On Wednesday, Raashii shared some stills from the film on Instagram and wrote a thank you note which read, "Priyamvada Katyal, Your messages and your love have truly warmed my heart. Thank you for embracing this character and for letting me be a part of your cinematic experience. On a mission to bring you the roles that inspire and delight.! Your's truly, Lady Yodha."

Also featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, the film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

On fulfilling the dream of being a Dharma heroine, Raashii said, "I have always had that dream of being a part of a Dharma film, and wear a chiffon saree, and be in a place where there's snow all around. With 'Yodha', I am wearing a saree but I didn't get a song like that. I'm halfway there," she said in an Instagram live.

Directed by debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation."

Sidharth had visited Delhi to promote the film. At the event, he spoke highly of the movie.

He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from scratch, you can take a lot of liberties. We have introduced many variations in the film, and the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah.' Here, I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it features some of my best action sequences in the last decade or so."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashii was also seen in the thriller series 'Farzi' opposite actor Shahid Kapoor.

