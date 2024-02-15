"Thank you for every single sunrise": Dia Mirza wishes husband Vaibhav Rekhi on 3rd wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 : Actor Dia Mirza shared a special post for her husband Vaibhav Rekhi on their third wedding anniversary.

On the special day, Dia took to Instagram and treated fans with beautiful wedding pictures along with a heartwarming note for Vaibhav.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "On this day we cried copiously. Tears of joy and gratitude. May we continue to hold each other in our darkest hours, laugh, love and value the miracles of life. Thank you baby for every single sunrise and sunset we have shared. Happy Anniversary Husband @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDivane #ThankYouPreeta."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi wrote, "Happy anniversary my beautiful Di and Vaibhav!"

Bipasha Basu commented, "Happy anniversary."

Neha Dhupia dropped a comment, "Happy anniversary u two. love and more love."

Fardeen Khan wrote, "So happy for you both. Congratulations."

Dia married businessman Vaibhav in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in 2021 and on May 14, 2021, they welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in the road drama 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang.

