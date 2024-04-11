"Thank you for having faith in me": Ahaan Panday wishes Mohit Suri on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : Filmmaker Mohit Suri is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. Ahaan Panday, who is making his debut in the Hindi film industry in a love story being made by Mohit, penned a special wish for the director.

Taking to Instagram, Ahaan shared a fun picture of himself with Mohit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5nA7s5tUck/?

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy birthday sir. Thank you for having faith in me. If you are giving return gifts today, a neck brace would be nice.."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Ananya Panday wrote, 'Yay with heart emoji."

One of the users wrote, "CAN'T WAIT ALREADY."

Mohit Suri's young love story is being produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Director Mohit Suri is known for helming films like 'Aashiqui 2', 'Ek Villain' and 'Malang'

Ahaan's film is set to go on floors later this year. An official announcement of the female lead actor will be made soon.

An official announcement of the female lead actor is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor