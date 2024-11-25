"Thank you KL!!!...": Dua Lipa shares stunning pics, videos from her Malaysia concert

New Delhi [India], November 25 : International pop star Dua Lipa had a memorable weekend in Malaysia as part of her 'Radical Optimism tour'.

The singer delivered two high-energy performances in Kuala Lumpur, leaving fans thrilled.

Dua took to her Instagram account on Monday, to share glimpses of her time in the city.

The post featured a mix of concert moments and personal experiences. It started with a video of Dua walking through the streets, followed by clips of her performances. She also included a peaceful shot of two monkeys in a green backdrop and a stunning photo of the famous Batu Caves.

"Thank you KL!!! 2 very sweaty nights in your city!!!" Dua wrote in her caption, thanking her Malaysian fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Dua is now gearing up for her Mumbai concert as she marks her return to the city after her last performance at the OnePlus Music Festival in 2019.

Talking to Variety, Dua shared her excitement and said, "One of the best parts about touring the world is getting to be a tourist in so many new places, and I always find the best things to do when I'm in Asia and definitely in India. Last time I visited, I met so many warm and kind people."

"It's been so long since my last performance in Mumbai. I'm trying not to set too many expectations going in, but I think I'm most looking forward to just being on stage and reconnecting with my fans that I haven't seen in so long," Dua said.

The Mumbai concert will also feature performances by Indian artists Jonita and Talwinder, adding to the excitement of her return to India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor