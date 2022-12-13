'Thank your darling', says Rajamouli, as Prabhas cheers 'RRR' accolates
By IANS | Published: December 13, 2022 05:36 PM 2022-12-13T17:36:04+5:30 2022-12-13T17:55:15+5:30
Hyderabad, Dec 13 Even as he was busy collecting awards and celebrating the two Golden Globe nominations for ...
Hyderabad, Dec 13 Even as he was busy collecting awards and celebrating the two Golden Globe nominations for 'RRR', ace director S.S. Rajamouli responded to a congratulatory message from his 'Baahubali' star Prabhas with a heartwarming short and bromantic tweet.
Prabhas had tweeted: "The greatest @ssrajamouli garu is going to conquer the world. Congratulations for winning the prestigious New York Films Critics Circle Award for the best director & bagging the LA Films Critics Awards for the best director (runner-up)."
He also congratulated the "legendary [M.M.] Keeravaani garu" for receiving the LA Films Critics Association award for best music director. The composer was again in the news when the 'RRR' number, 'Naatu Naatu', got a Golden Globe nomination.
Responding to the actor's wishes, Rajamouli replied: "Thank you Darling. You believed in my international recognition when I myself didn't."
On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in 'Spirit', 'Salaar', 'Adipurush' (opposite Kriti Sanon), 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone, and director Maruti's upcoming film.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app