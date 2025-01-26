"Thankful to PM Modi...": Veteran actor Anant Nag on Padma Bhushan honour

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 26 : Veteran actor Anant Nag has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan award.

Speaking with ANI, Anant Nag expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India for bestowing him with the prestigious award.

"I am happy. PM Modi had said three years ago that there should be more participation in the Padma Awards. The public should participate in it. And he said, who do you people want it to be given? Please send us your suggestions. And since then hundreds, thousands, maybe lakhs of Kannadigas have been sending my name to the Prime Minister's Office and saying I should be given some Padma award. And it has come. So I am happy... I am thankful to PM Modi and the Government of India," Nag said.

After learning about the special honour, 'KGF' star Yash gave a shoutout to Nag, saying he is a "connoisseur of Indian cinema."

"Echoing sentiments expressed before, Anant Nag sir is not just an actor, but a connoisseur of Indian cinema.Happiest and proudest to see the pride of Karnataka being awarded the Padma Bhushan. Your contributions are immeasurable and this recognition is richly deserved; a testament to the profound impact you've had on the world of films," Yash posted on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFR1tIIyQqG/?hl=en

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members.

The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

Congratulating all Padwa Awardees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India is proud to honour and celebrate their extraordinary achievements. Their dedication and perseverance are truly motivating. Each awardee is synonymous with hard work, passion and innovation, which has positively impacted countless lives. They teach us the value of striving for excellence and serving society selflessly."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor