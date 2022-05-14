The Archies Teaser: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda's first look is unmissable!

The first look of Zoya Akhtar's Bollywood adaptation of The Archies comics is out. Sharing the first poster of the film's cast - Suhana Khan as Veronica, Khushi Kapoor as Betty and Agastya Nanda as Archies, the makers wrote: "Grab your picnic baskets and pick out your cutest outfits, we're going to greet the Archie's gang. Presenting the cast of THE ARCHIES, a Zoya Akhtar film.

Sharing a teaser of sorts, introducing us to other characters from the film, the makers wrote: "The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar. "Speaking about the project, Zoya Akhtar had previously said in a statement, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous."