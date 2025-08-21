The Bads of Bollywood Preview: Raghav Juyal’s sweet Gesture towards Shah Rukh Khan Melts Hearts Online

At the star-studded preview of The Ba\*ds of Bollywood in Mumbai, one of the evening’s most heartwarming highlights stood out when Raghav Juyal was introduced on stage as Parvez by Shah Rukh Khan. Raghav approached SRK and touched his feet—a gesture of respect—before sharing a hug. The exchange quickly captured hearts inside the venue and beyond, with the internet soon buzzing about the emotional moment.

Clips of the gesture have been shared across social media, highlighting how rare and refreshing it was to see such genuine humility at a glittering industry event, praising Raghav for his warmth and authenticity.Meanwhile, the preview also offered glimpses of the world Raghav is part of—stylish, irreverent, yet grounded in affectionate chaos—raising curiosity around his role and chemistry with the cast.With the Netflix release around the corner, this little moment between Raghav and SRK has become one of the preview’s most cherished takeaways, melting hearts online and adding a heartfelt touch to the show’s high-voltage buzz.