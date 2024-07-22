The Boy Who Broke My Heart Also Mended It: Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who wore a necklace with "Shiku" (Shikhar's nickname) written on it to the screening of her father's film 'Maidaan', publicly acknowledging their relationship for the first time. Later on in many interviews she was seen talking about him. Recently talking about heartbreaks Janhvi Kapoor said that Shikhar was the only one to ever break her heart, but he also consistently came back and mended it each time.

First time On the Koffee with Karan show, Janhvi mentioned 'Shiku' as one of the three people on her speed dial, along with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi, unintentionally confirming their relationship.

Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor also confirmed their relationship in a recent interview, saying 'I love him (Shikhar) and in fact, in between, a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he could never be an ex.' On work front, Janhvi will be seen next in 'Ulaj' which will be released in theater on 2nd August 2024.