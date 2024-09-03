‘The Buckingham Murders' Trailer Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Police Officer, To Solve a Murder Mystery (Watch Video)

The trailer for Kareena Kapoor Khan's eagerly awaited film, 'The Buckingham Murders,' has been released and is generating considerable excitement. Following her success with 'Crew,' Kareena takes on a prominent role in this murder mystery, portraying Jasmit Bhamra. Fans are anticipating a remarkable performance, particularly given the trailer's serious tone, and the movie will also feature popular chef Ranveer Brar.

The trailer reveals that the plot centers around the death of an innocent child and how Jasmit will solve the mystery, highlighting the communal tensions that will unfold in the film.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, known for acclaimed films like 'Shahid,' 'City Lights,' and 'Scam 1992,' this project also marks Kareena’s debut as a producer. It is especially meaningful as it reunites Kareena with Ekta Kapoor, following their successful partnerships in 'Crew' and 'Veere Di Wedding.'

'The Buckingham Murders' is set to hit theaters on September 13, 2024, and will feature other notable actors, including Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Rukku Nahar, and Kapil Redekar.