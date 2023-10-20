"The Children are always ours..." Madonna expresses her heartbreak on Israel-Hamas conflict

London [UK], October 20 : Madonna expressed her grief and concern for innocent lives affected during the Israel-Hamas conflict in an emotional statement at London's O2 Arena during her Celebration tour.

She took to X to post, "'The Children are always ours, every single one of them, all over the Globe;' ............... #jamesbaldwin Let's bring more light to the world. #MadonnaCelebrationTour."

‘The Children are always ours, every single one of them, all over the Globe;’ …………… #jamesbaldwin Let’s bring more light to the world ✨#MadonnaCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/CO5VYcb5S2 — Madonna (@Madonna) October 18, 2023

In the video, Madonna speaks out against the atrocities, mourning the horrible episodes of abuse targeting children. She also mentioned that the children of the world belong to everyone, regardless of their background or beliefs.

She said in the video, "What's happening right now between Israel and Palestine is heartbreaking. "I turn on social media and I want to vomit. I see children being kidnapped, pulled off motorcycles; babies being decapitated, children at peace raves being shot and killed. How can human beings be so cruel to one another? It just getting worse and It frightens me."

Madonna encouraged her fans, adding, "Each and every one of you has the power and ability to turn light on. We are all candles; we can bring light to the world. If we turn enough light on, the collective consciousness of generosity and unity will change. No politicians, no laws, no sanctions, no land given or taken. We, with our consciousness, can change the world."

Meanwhile, senior Israeli officials have spoken about the prospect of an imminent large-scale ground operation in the Gaza Strip to eliminate terrorist group Hamas, the Times of Israel reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told soldiers near Gaza that the order to enter the Palestinian enclave would be given "soon."

"You now see Gaza from afar, soon you will see it from the inside," Gallant told troops of the Givati Brigade. He further said, "The order will come."

Israeli PM Netanyahu also visited the frontlines, rallying a group of Golani soldiers near the Gaza border and telling them Israel was on its way to a major victory.

Additionally, the Defence Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces announced that they will begin to evacuate residents from the northern city of Kiryat Shmona to state-subsidized guest houses, The Times of Israel reported.

It reported that the evacuation comes amid repeated rocket and missile attacks by the Hezbollah terror group and other allied Palestinian factions targeting northern Israel.

