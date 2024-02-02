The Crew Release Date Out: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon Starrer Film To Release on This Date

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew is set to relased on March 29 in Cinemas, a new video announcement confirmed. On Friday, February 2, Kriti Sanon took to X (Formerly Twitter) and shared a potion poster of the film along with the release date.

In the video, Kareena along with Tabu and Kriti were seen walking through the corridors of an airport in red Air Hostess uniforms. While their faces were not seen, they were seen walking with their luggage and music from the song Choli Ke Peeche played in the back.

Kriti Sanon Shared on X

The video hinted that the film will charactarised around three flight crew members. The video has been set against Khal Nayak’s hit song Choli Ke Peeche. The voice over in the video announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. Aaj ki flight mein aap sabka swagat hai. Humara crew aapka bahut khyaal rakhega, lekin aapse ek niwedhan hai ke apni choli tightly badle taaki dil bahar naa ghir jaaye.”

The clip concluded with the announcement that The Crew will release on March 29, 2024. Kriti Sanon shared the post with the caption, "Clear your calendars, call your friends This March, you’re flying with the Crew! Arriving In Cinemas March 29 Poster and Title announcement soon!"