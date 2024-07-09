'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel in works at Disney

Washington [US], July 9 : In a bid to revive the charm of the fashion-world dramedy, 'The Devil Wears Prada,' Disney has set its sights on a sequel.

According to Deadline, Aline Brosh McKenna, renowned for her work on the original film's screenplay, is reportedly in the early stages of scripting the follow-up.

Released to critical acclaim in 2006 by 20th Century Fox, ahead of Disney's acquisition of the studio, 'The Devil Wears Prada' was a box office sensation, grossing over USD 326 million worldwide.

Based on Lauren Weisberger's novel, the film starred Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, a young journalist who finds herself thrust into the cutthroat world of high fashion as the assistant to the formidable Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

While details on the sequel remain sparse, discussions are underway to potentially reunite key members of the original cast and crew, according to Deadline.

Anne Hathaway, who portrayed Andy Sachs, had previously expressed doubts about the possibility of a sequel, citing the evolution of digital media since the film's debut.

Director David Frankel, who helmed the original production, is reportedly in talks to return, alongside producer Wendy Finerman.

The return of Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, who played pivotal roles in the success of the first film, remains uncertain at this stage.

Aline Brosh McKenna's involvement in the sequel marks a significant return to the franchise for the screenwriter, whose past credits include notable films like '27 Dresses' and 'We Bought a Zoo.'

McKenna's recent directorial debut with the Netflix rom-com 'Your Place or Mine' has also garnered attention, underscoring her versatility in both writing and directing.

The news of the sequel's development comes amidst ongoing interest in revisiting iconic films from the 2000s era.

The original 'Devil Wears Prada' not only launched Anne Hathaway into stardom but also earned Meryl Streep critical acclaim, including a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor