The Diplomat OTT Release: When and Where To Watch John Abraham’s New Movie Online

The Diplomat OTT Release: After a successful theatrical release on March 17, John Abraham’s critically-acclaimed film The Diplomat is all set to make its digital debut on May 9, 2025, on Netflix. The film, which is based on real-life political events, dives deep into the complex world of diplomacy, international relations, and the personal struggles faced by diplomats. It explores the emotional and professional turmoil of J.P. Singh, an Indian diplomat, as he navigates the challenging landscape of global diplomacy.

Mark your calendars. The Diplomat arrives on 9 May, on Netflix.#TheDiplomatOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/rPxH2CbXhi — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 8, 2025

The Diplomat tells the true story of J.P. Singh, portrayed by Abraham, who is the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan. Singh’s life is upended when Uzma Ahmed, played by Sadia Khateeb, arrives at the Indian embassy seeking refuge. Uzma recounts her harrowing experience of being abducted and forcibly married to a Pakistani man, Tahir, in a remote village in Buner. The film follows her journey as she seeks to return to India, while revealing the abuse she suffered in her marriage.

The film features a strong supporting cast including Kumud Mishra as N. M. Sayyed, Sharib Hashmi as Tiwari, and Revathy as the Union Minister of External Affairs, a character based on the late Sushma Swaraj. Ashwath Bhatt plays the role of Malik Sahab, a character inspired by General Naveed Mukhtar, while Benjamin Gilani portrays Pakistan’s External Affairs Minister. Jagjeet Sandhu and Vishal Vashishtha also play pivotal roles.

The Diplomat was initially rejected by several OTT platforms before securing its release. Fans can now look forward to its release on Netflix on May 9, 2025.

