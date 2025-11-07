The Family Man Season 3 Official Trailer: Srikant Tiwari Is Now a Wanted Man as Raj & DK Drop High-Octane Preview

Amazon Prime Video today launched the highly awaited trailer for the third season of its critically acclaimed and widely loved Original series, The Family Man, at a vibrant fan and media event in Mumbai. The exhilarating, high-stakes spy action-thriller series created by the powerhouse duo Raj & DK under their banner—D2R Films, marks the return of the iconic spy, Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), who now finds himself on the run along with his family from not only formidable new adversaries—Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Meera (Nimrat Kaur), but also from TASC, his own intelligence unit. With the tables turned and his life unraveling, the hunter has now become the hunted. The explosive trailer draws audiences into the dangerous world of spies and espionage, as Srikant’s life spirals out of control while he faces nemeses unlike any before. Season 3 is replete with all the signature elements fans have come to love and expect from the series—witty dialogues, high-octane action, thrilling chases, and blurred lines between Srikant’s personal and undercover professional life. Torn between duty, emotions, and responsibilities, Srikant is racing against time, as he must protect not only himself and his family but also the nation from an imminent threat.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the groundbreaking series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season. Also returning this season in pivotal roles are Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni), among others. The Family Man Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 21.

Creators, directors, and writers Raj & DK said, “Season 3 of The Family Man turns Srikant’s covert professional and fragile personal life upside down, as he is forced to go on the run with his family while facing an even more alarming threat in Rukma and Meera. Both Jaideep and Nimrat are the perfect choice, as actors and personalities to embody these dynamic and menacing foes, testing not only Srikant’s grit and resolve but also his commitment to his family and his nation. Taking the story several notches higher the new season will grip audiences with its edge-of-the-seat tension and nail-biting moments as they witness their favorite spy navigating uncharted territories and peril.”

“For the past four years, fans have hounded me with the question, ‘Kab aa raha hai Srikant Tiwari?’ And we finally have the answer with a new season that’s not only bigger, bolder, and more exciting but also raises the stakes higher than ever for Srikant, as he finds himself cornered with no respite in sight,” said Manoj Bajpayee. “Thanks to Raj and DK’s vision and masterful storytelling, and the continued support of Prime Video, The Family Man has become one of the most-loved Indian series. I, too, couldn’t wait for the show to return and step back into Srikant’s shoes for the third time, making it a true homecoming. I’m confident that audiences will enjoy the new season and continue to shower their love on the show and its unforgettable characters.”

“I have always admired Raj and DK for their creative abilities and bringing to life a series like The Family Man, which has become one of the most watched and loved Indian series all over the world, and I am thrilled to be a part of the latest season. Prime Video and I have had an extremely successful and creatively enriching collaboration with Paatal Lok, and I am excited for the audience to watch me in the new season of The Family Man. Without giving away much about my character, I am certain that everyone will be surprised to see me portraying this role,” said Jaideep Ahlawat.

“Like the rest of the country, I’ve been a fan of The Family Man since season 1 and joining the series for Season 3—especially as a formidable new force has truly been a dream come true,” remarked Nimrat Kaur. “Playing Meera was both thrilling and challenging, as I had to match the caliber and performative brilliance of Manoj and Jaideep. And the way Raj, DK, and Suman have crafted the story with its rich characters and unpredictable twists, I believe audiences will want to binge the new season in one go.”