The First Omen Twitter Review: Netizens Are Terrified By The Horrific Visuals, Some Hail It As A ‘Throwback to 70s Horror'

The ‘Omen’ franchise is amongst the most terrifying supernatural films and is followed by fans worldwide, ‘The First Omen’ serves as a spine-chilling prequel to the classic horror franchise, which is all set to release in theatres on April 5. On Wednesday, March 27, 20th Century Studios hosted a special screening of The First Omen where the creators, cast and crew were also present, which left the audiences enthralled with its horrifying sequences, leaving them on the edge of their seats.

After watching the film, fans took to their social media platforms and shared their reviews with the world. While some of them hailed the cinematography calling it ‘literally to die for!’, others loved Nell Tiger Free’s captivating performance along with the ‘utterly chilling’ premise of ‘The First Omen’. Some of the viewers also appreciated the classic horror elements of the film stating that the film is a nightmarish ‘throwback to 70s horror'.

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, The First Omen is based on characters created by David Seltzer. This psychological horror features Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, with Charles Dance, and Bill Nighy in pivotal roles.The First Omen will release in theatres on April 5