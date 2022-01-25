'The French Dispatch', 'Licorice Pizza', 'West Side Story' lead Art Directors Guild nominations

Los Angeles, Jan 25 The 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards, which is scheduled to be held on March 5 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, has announced its nominations.

The nominations have been broadly classified into two umbrella categories of film and TV productions, reports variety.com.

While films like 'The French Dispatch', 'Licorice Pizza', 'West Side Story' and 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' have been nominated in the period feature film category, 'Nightmare Alley', 'Dune', 'Cruella', 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' and 'The Green Knight' landed recognition in fantasy feature film category.'

The TV category boasts of titles like 'Mare of Easttown', 'WandaVision', 'The Underground Railroad' in the limited series category and 'Loki: Glorious Purpose' and 'The Witcher: A Grain of Truth' find themselves competing in the one hour period or fantasy single camera series category.

The 'Gganbu' episode of South Korean survival drama 'Squid Game' has been nominated in the one hour contemporary single camera series category along with 'The Handmaid's Tale: Chicago', 'The Morning Show: My Least Favorite Year' 'It's Like the Flu', 'A Private Person' and 'Succession: 'The Disruption', 'Too Much Birthday'.

Oscars contenders like 'Spencer', 'The Power of the Dog', 'Belfast' and 'Cyrano' have been left out of the nominations for the awards ceremony produced by Michael Allen Glover. Production designer Brian J. Stonestreet will serve as the stage designer for the ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor