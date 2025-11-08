The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 1: Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Mints Over Rs 1 Crore on Opening Day

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 1: The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna, released in theatres on November 7 and registered a positive opening. According to Sacnilk, The Girlfriend earned Rs 1.30 crore on Day 1. The Telugu version saw an overall 16.90 per cent occupancy on Friday. Morning shows recorded 12.83 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows 15.40 per cent, evening shows 15.80 per cent and night shows 23.55 per cent.

In the Hindi version, the film recorded 6.40 per cent overall occupancy. Morning shows stood at 6.36 per cent, afternoon shows 5.03 per cent, evening shows 7.59 per cent and night shows 8.58 per cent.

Read Also | Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha’s Film Opens at Rs 90 Lakh

As per reports, the movie has been made on a budget of Rs 42 crore.

The Girlfriend follows the story of a young woman who navigates love, compatibility and self-discovery during her college years. The film explores emotional growth and the complexity of relationships.

The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Dheekshith Shetty, Koushik Mahata and Rao Ramesh. The movie has connected well with youth audiences and is expected to see steady growth over the weekend.

Read Also | Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam’s Film Earns Over Rs 1.5 Crore on Opening Day