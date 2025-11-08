Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha’s Film Opens at Rs 90 Lakh

Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1: Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, released in theatres on November 7. The movie received good response from viewers on the first day. According to Sacnilk, Jatadhara collected Rs 90 lakh on Day 1. The film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 17.24 per cent on Friday. Morning shows saw 16.69 per cent occupancy. Afternoon shows saw 17.23 per cent occupancy. Evening shows reported 15.31 per cent occupancy and night shows saw 19.74 per cent occupancy.

The film also registered 6.40 per cent occupancy in its Hindi version on Friday. Morning shows recorded 5.17 per cent occupancy. Afternoon shows recorded 4.67 per cent occupancy. Evening shows recorded 5.99 per cent occupancy and night shows recorded 9.76 per cent occupancy.

Reports suggest that the film has been made on a budget of Rs 16 crore.

Jatadhara is based on an ancient myth in which nobles hid their treasures underground and sealed them with a ritual known as a bandanam. One such ritual, the Pisachi Bandana, forms the base of the story, and it introduces a guardian spirit named Dhanapisachi.

The cast includes Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Srinivas Avasarala and Pradeep Rawat.