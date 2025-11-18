The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 11: How Much Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Earned on Its 2nd Monday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 11: Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu romantic drama The Girlfriend has completed 11 days in theatres, reaching an estimated India net total of Rs 16 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film collected around Rs 50 lakh on its second Monday. The movie opened on November 7 with Rs 1.3 crore on Friday. Collections rose to Rs 2.4 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.7 crore on Sunday. Weekday earnings remained steady with Monday at Rs 1.15 crore, Tuesday and Wednesday at Rs 1.3 crore each, and Thursday at Rs 1.15 crore, taking the first-week total to Rs 11.3 crore. During the second weekend, the film collected Rs 1 crore on Friday and Rs 1.6 crore on both Saturday and Sunday. Day 11 brought in approximately Rs 0.50 crore.

The Girlfriend 11-Day India Net Collection (According to Sacnilk)

Day 1: 1.3 crore

Day 2: 2.4 crore

Day 3: 2.7 crore

Day 4: 1.15 crore

Day 5: 1.3 crore

Day 6: 1.3 crore

Day 7: 1.15 crore

Day 8: 1 crore

Day 9: 1.6 crore

Day 10: 1.6 crore

Day 11: 0.50 crore

Total: 16 crore

On November 17, the film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 14.33 percent. Morning shows registered 12.83 percent, afternoon shows 16.78 percent, evening shows 14.5 percent and night shows 13.22 percent.

The Girlfriend tells the story of a young woman navigating love, compatibility and self-discovery during college. Rashmika Mandanna, Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Dheekshith Shetty, Koushik Mahata and Rao Ramesh play pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineedi. Music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab while Krishnan Vasant handled cinematography.

The Girlfriend Trailer