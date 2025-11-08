'The Girlfriend' will always hold a special place in my heart, says Anu Emmanuel

Hyderabad, Nov 8 Actress Anu Emmanuel, who plays the pivotal role of Durga in actress Rashmika Mandanna's just released film 'The Girlfriend', says the film will always hold a special place in her heart.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a note of gratitude to the unit of the film, Anu Emmanuel wrote, "The Girlfriend will always hold a special place in my heart.Playing Durga, though brief, gave me a sense of fulfilment I’ve rarely felt before. There was a quiet strength in her, a stillness that spoke louder than words. And somehow, in bringing her to life, I found a part of myself too."

The actress went on to thank her director Rahul Ravindran for trusting him with such a pivotal role.

She wrote, "To our incredible director @rahulr_23 , thank you for trusting me with Durga’s world and for writing women with such truth and depth. You have literally held my hand and guided me in playing this role! Every interaction with you was truly beautiful!"

Anu Emmanuel also praised the film's lead actress Rashmika Mandanna, saying her warmth and honesty made every moment on set memorable. "You deserve the bestest of everything always," she told Rashmika.

She then thanked the entire cast and crew including the film's hero Dheekshith Shetty, "for the love and magic behind every frame."

Anu Emmanuel also thanked the producers for producing a film that brought a women’s battles and emotions to the forefront and for suggesting her for the role of Durga.

The actress made it a point to speak about the work of the film's cinematographer Krishnan Vasanth saying, that she looked her finest in this film. Anu Emmanuel wrote, "@krishnanvasant sir like I don’t think I’ve ever looked better before in any other film! And how you shot the climax that’s how you shoot cinematic brilliance!"

Finally, she thanked the audience, saying, "To the audience, your love has been overwhelming. The way you’ve embraced Durga and this story reminds me why we do what we do. Some characters may be small on screen but they leave the biggest mark on the heart. Forever grateful."

