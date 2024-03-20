The Goat Life: A.R Rahman's Melodious Track 'Periyone' To Release Today

AR Rahman is one of the most celebrated musicians in India. A week ago, he had a grand music launch, featuring his live performances for his most anticipate album 'The Goat Life' in Kochi. The event witnessed the presence of the cast - Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, K.R. Gokul, Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby, and the biggest stars from the Malayalam film industry. On Wednesday singer announced on X (Formerly X) that the music video of three songs 'Periyone', 'a melodious plea for hope' and 'deliverance' from his album will be released today and will be available in All language versions. The video will be streamed from 5pm IST.

During the launch event at kochi composer and singer, A.R Rahman performed ‘The Hope Song’ live at the event which resonates with the human spirit and a soul-stirring anthem that illuminates the path forward. The uplifting melody of 'Hope' is a beacon of light in the darkest of times. The event also featured the performances of multiple other songs from the album, namely, Periyone Song, Bethavin Song, Magical Song and Desert Song. Artists such as Jithin, Sana Mousa, Chinmayi Sripaada, Vijay Yesudhas, Murtaza, Raja Hassan and Faiz performed at the magical evening.