'The Housemaid' to be released in India on January 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried-starrer The Housemaid is all set to be released in India on January 2, 2026.

Adapted from Freida McFadden's bestselling novel, the film brings a high-impact suspense story to the big screen, exploring the hidden truths behind seemingly perfect homes.

The Housemaid marks their first psychological face-off - two of Hollywood's strongest female leads navigating a tense, intricate web of secrets and deception.

The film also stars Brandon Sklenar (Andrew Winchester), Michele Morrone (Enzo), and Elizabeth Perkins (Evelyn Winchester), adding layers of intensity and complexity to this domestic thriller.

Set inside the Winchester household, the story follows Millie (Sweeney) as she steps into what appears to be a dream job as a live-in housemaid, only to discover that the family's polished exterior conceals manipulation, hidden motives, and startling revelations. Blurring the line between trust and betrayal, the film immerses audiences in a world where every corner holds a secret - a chilling exploration of control, deception, and domestic power dynamics, read a press note.

Directed by Paul Feig, who makes an exciting creative shift from comedy to psychological thrillers, The Housemaid is brought to India by PVRINOX Pictures.

