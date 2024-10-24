"The Journey From Big Screen to the Digital Space Has Been Amazing": Pragya Jaiswal On Success Khel Khel Mein

After its successful theatrical release, film Khel Khel Mein has now made waves in the digital space by trending globally on Netflix India's Top 10 list. Khel Khel Mein is a gripping drama that explores complex human emotions and relationships. Since its debut on Netflix, Khel Khel Mein has swiftly become one of the most-watched films, demonstrating its enduring appeal beyond its box office run. The film’s captivating storyline and remarkable performances from a talented ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and debutant Pragya Jaiswal, have captured the hearts of audiences. Pragya Jaiswal who made her debut with the movie garnered a lot of praises from the viewers for her incredible performance and her strong portrayal of her character as Nayna.

Pragya Jaiswal's captivating portrayal of Naina in Khel Khel Mein continues to enchant viewers worldwide, with the film trending globally on Netflix. "I'm absolutely thrilled to see Naina win hearts globally," Pragya exclaimed, sharing her excitement over the film's widespread success. "The love and appreciation pouring in from audiences worldwide is overwhelming!". The film explores deep human emotions and relationships, and seeing it connect with viewers worldwide is incredibly rewarding. This journey from the big screen to the digital space has been amazing, and I’m grateful for all the love it’s receiving!" With 'Khel Khel Mein' proving to be a game-changer for Pragya Jaiswal, fans can expect to see more of her captivating performances in the future. She's undoubtedly here to stay, and Bollywood has found its next shining star.

