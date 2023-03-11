'The Kashmir Files' completes a year

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' turned one on Saturday.

Marking the special occasion, Agnihotri took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude to public for giving immense love to the film.

He wrote, "#1YearOfTheKashmirFiles..Thank you everyone for your love. Specially, to all my Bharat ki mothers & sisters without your blessings nothing is possible. I pray and strive to ensure #RightToJustice for my Kashmiri brothers & sisters. GRATITUDE."

https://twitter.com/vivekagnihotri/status/1634401250744627200

'The Kashmir Files' documents the alleged genocide and exile of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir. The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli. The film had a successful run at the box office.

The film was recently adjudged 'Best Film' at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

"#TheKashmirFiles wins the 'Best Film' award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023."This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings," Agnihotri posted after winning the award.

Agnihotri is now working on his next film 'The Vaccine War', which is headlined by Nana Patekar. Anupam Kher is also a part of the film, which revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

