The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri gets Y-category security cover

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, has been granted Y-category security as per a India Today report. The report also states that the CRPF security will accompany the director across India. The security cover was provided based on the perception of threat to the director after his film’s release. Under the Y-category security, Agnihotri will be provided with a security cover of eight officers, which is likely to have two commandos and police personnel.

The Kashmir Files has been made tax-free in many states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, and Goa. Recently, Anupam thanked union home minister Amit Shah for inviting team The Kashmir Files to his residence. The Kashmir Files has collected ₹97.30 crore at the box office within a week of its release. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli. The Kashmir Files is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir valley in the 1990s. According to BoxOfficeIndia.com, The Kashmir Files is competing with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal as these two films had better collections on the last day of the week. The film will now try to beat the eighth day record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. As per the report, no other film has come close to challenging Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the past five years.

