The Kashmir Files is the film which is getting people back to the theatres: Bhushan Kumar

Bollywood’s leading producer Bhushan Kumar recently released 'The Kashmir Files' said “The content which people want to see, and content-driven films, we have seen that. They worked till today. It is the real content that has come through with The Kashmir Files. It is working great and the industry is very happy. The main reason is, people are going to the theatres. We are very happy that The Kashmir Files is the film which is getting people back to the theatres. It is a very big thing for the industry.”

Talking about his new upcoming film Jalsa which stars Vidya Balan he said, “I agree. It is the age of good content and we have seen good content getting people back to the theatres. Jalsa is also being consumed in big numbers on the streaming platform. I feel it is about giving people value for their time, money and entertaining them in diverse ways, inspiring them by stimulating their minds and giving them entertainment as well. And we will see that all forms of content work. I don't think it is one versus the other. One film doesn't work at the expense of the other and vice versa. It is content that we want to watch and it is a heartening development that we have seen over the last few years.”

Coming back to The Kashmir Files, the film is making a buzz in the industry, Anupam Kher's starer so far receiving excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics, PM Modi also praised the film so much. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s.