The Kashmir Files leaves Sooryavanshi behind, bags ₹18 cr on the fifth day

The Kashmir Files is the talk of the town now, the film on its fifth day gained ₹18 crores to its bank. The film's total domestic collection stands at ₹60 crores now. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter account shared the new figures, “#TheKashmirFiles is a TSUNAMI at the #BO… FANTASTIC TRENDING, as footfalls, occupancy, numbers continue to soar… Day 5 higher than *all* previous days… BLOCKBUSTER... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr. Total: ₹60.20 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

Tarun also shared the list of highest post-pandemic movies in view of income, “Day 5 [Tuesday] Biz: TOP SCORERS [post pandemic times]...1. #TheKashmirFiles: ₹18 cr 2. #Sooryavanshi: ₹11.22 cr 3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹10.01 cr 4. #83TheFilm: ₹6.70 cr #Hindi films. #India biz. Note: #Tanhaji: ₹15.28 cr #Uri: ₹9.57 cr [Pre-#Covid times]" he wrote.

The Kashmir Files is making a buzz in the industry, Anupam Kher's starer so far receiving excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics, PM Modi also praised the film so much. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also slammed the people who tried to discredit the just-released film ‘The Kashmir Files', PM Modi said “Those people who claim to be flagbearers of freedom of speech, are furious for the past 5-6 days. Instead of praising the film based on facts, they are out to discredit Kashmir Files,” he said.