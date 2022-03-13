'The Kashmir Files' screening stopped at Jammu theatre, audience assaulted

The Kashmir Files has landed in another new controversy after its screening was stopped at few multiplexes.In a video shared a netizen who was a part of the screening, one could see a group of people, led by two women raising their voice and arguing with some persons, who seemed to be from the management of a multiplex, as well as police personnel. The women were arguing angrily and even lightly pushing one of the people on the other side. Audiences claimed that authorities stopped the screening and the some of them were also 'assaulted.'The director of the movie, Vivek Agnihotri replied to the post and asked what had prompted the alleged decision of the theatres to stop the screening.

We are here in @wavecinemas Jammu, Just now the authorities here stopped the screening of THE KASHMIR FILES People are being thrashed and assaulted!

A big propaganda is running to Muzzle the voice of truth @vivekagnihotri@AnupamPKher

.@KhajuriaManu@DrVikasPadha



Do raise pic.twitter.com/9aW1aRL2RF — Amit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@amitsharmaJK_) March 11, 2022

The Kashmir Files has received an unprecedented response from the audience. On March 12, the film’s team, including director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, his wife and actress Pallavi Joshi, and the film’s producer Abhishek, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM congratulated them and appreciated the film.The Kashmir Files brings the brutally honest story of the Kashmir Genocide to the big screen. In 1990, Kashmiri Pandits were persecuted, forced out of their homeland and murdered. The film attempts to show that dark history to the masses. The Kashmir Files had an extraordinary opening at the box office on March 11 and minted Rs 3.55 crore on the first day.