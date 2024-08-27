'The Kelly Clarkson Show' announces season 6 premiere date

Washington [US], August 27 : Fans of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' have reason to celebrate as the hit talk show announces its return for Season 6.

The highly anticipated premiere is set for Monday, September 23, and will kick off with a lively rooftop party at the show's New York City headquarters, as per the announcement made by the show's team through their official social media handle.

The premiere episode will feature Clarkson delivering a Kellyoke medley with her house band, My Band Y'All, to an enthusiastic audience of New Yorkers.

This special event will also spotlight The Kelly Clarkson Show's Good Neighbors and Rad Humans, who have been making significant contributions to their communities, according to Deadline.

Emmy and Grammy award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson, who has hosted the show since its debut, continues to highlight remarkable individuals from various walks of life, including educators, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists dedicated to supporting underserved communities.

This season promises a star-studded lineup with appearances from A-list celebrities including Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Adam Brody, Michael Buble, Jim Carrey, Colin Farrell, Jelly Roll, Anna Kendrick, Adam Lambert, Miranda Lambert, Trevor Noah, Teddy Swims, Uma Thurman, Keith Urban, Ali Wong, Kate Winslet, Questlove, and Zachary Quinto.

Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing the casts of 'Emily In Paris' and 'Wicked,' featuring stars like Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Camille Razat, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Jonathan Bailey, according to Deadline.

With its impressive track record, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has been renewed through 2025 and continues to grow its audience, averaging 1.3 million daily viewers, according to Deadline.

The show has accumulated 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, including accolades for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

Produced by Universal Television and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' is executive produced by Kelly Clarkson and Alex Duda, who also serves as the showrunner.

