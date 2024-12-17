'The Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed for seventh season

Washington [US], December 17 : NBC has officially announced the renewal of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' for a seventh season.

The Emmy-winning daytime talk show, hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson, has been a major success since its debut in 2019, securing its place as a top-rated afternoon destination, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement was made recently by the NBC-Owned Television Stations group, marking another milestone for the popular talk show.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has drawn in an average of 1.2 million viewers per day during the 2024-25 season.

Alex Duda serves as the executive producer and showrunner of the show. Clarkson herself also plays a key role as an executive producer.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a standout in the daytime talk show landscape, winning 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, including multiple wins for Best Talk Series and Best Talk Series Host.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the show has also garnered nominations from prestigious organizations like the Critic's Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, and the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Clarkson has faced challenges in recent years, particularly after a story detailing toxic allegations against the show was published in the media.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in response, she spoke openly about the changes made for season five.

"How do we fix this? How do we be better and better examples? So we're already doing that, and adding on to what we already had planned initially, just to make sure everybody feels included and a part of the team," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

