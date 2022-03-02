"The King Returns": Ranveer Singh reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan

After a hiatus of 3 long years, Shah Rukh Khan is finally back on the big screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan.Sharing the video, Shah Rukh, Deepika and John announced the release date. He wrote, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." In the video, John and Deepika can be seen introducing Pathaan and explaining how no one knows how he got the name. In the end, Shah Rukh is heard introducing himself and asking everyone to wait just a little longer to meet him. The film is all set to release on January 25, 2023.

Ever since the release of the teaser, fans have been going gaga over King Khan including superstar Ranveer Singh. Ranveer took to the comment section of Shah Rukh’s post on Instagram and shared his excitement as he wrote, “Return of the King!!!!!” along with a crown emoticon. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with John, while he will be sharing the screen with Deepika for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. It is strongly rumoured that Pathaan will tie into a planned shared universe of spy films being produced by YRF. The shared universe also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger films, and the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff-starrer War. Salman is said to have filmed a cameo for Pathaan, and Shah Rukh is rumoured to have shot a similar cameo for the upcoming Tiger 3, which is also in production. Shah Rukh was last seen on screen in 2018 in the big-budget failure Zero.

