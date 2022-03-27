'The Lost City' to seize box office crown with projected $30 million opening weekend

Los Angeles, March 27 The adventure romantic comedy 'The Lost City' which stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt, looks all set to seize the US domestic box office collection from the Robert Pattinson-starrer superhero movie 'The Batman', with a projected $30 million opening weekend, reports 'Variety',

As per 'Variety', the film blasted off to $11.5 million from 4,253 locations on its opening day, after grossing $2.5 million in Thursday previews. It's particularly an impressive start for the film as this genre hasn't had the best track record of getting audiences into theaters over the past few years.

'The Lost City', in which Bullock plays a romance novelist, boasts of a grand jungle setting, a penchant for violence and a sense of scale that could've helped convince ticket buyers to perceive the release as an event worth attending.

The film follows the story of Bullock's character who is kidnapped by a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), who seeks to use her knowledge of an ancient language to find a treasure. Tatum plays the novelist's hunky cover model who decides to rescue her.

The film carries a sizable production budget of $68 million, so its production company Paramount will keep its fingers crossed for solid word-of-mouth in the coming weeks.

The Indian epic 'RRR' also flew off to a good start with its North American debut, landing in third place on domestic charts with $5.42 million from 4,517 locations. The Sarigami Cinemas release is expected to draw $12 million to $15 million in grosses through Sunday - numbers which would make it the biggest ever stateside debut for an Indian film.

