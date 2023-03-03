'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' final season to drop on this date

And the wait is over. The teaser for the fifth and final season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' has been unveiled.

On Thursday, Prime Video released teaser and unveiled the premiere date for the fifth and final season of Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Season 5 will launch on April 14 with the first three episodes, followed by new episodes weekly, People reported.

According to the streamer, season 5 will see Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) "closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away."

The newly-released season 5 teaser shows Midge bombarded with paparazzi cameras. But she strikes a pose and turns her head to the side in confidence.

Season 4 followed the ever-confident Midge getting back on her feet after being dumped from fellow comic Shy Baldwin's (Leroy McClain) tour in season 3. After moving back in with her parents, beginning an affair and starting work as a strip club emcee, Midge will re-enter the comedy scene in season 5 -- and she'll be ready to climb to the very top.

Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph star alongside Brosnahan.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiered its critically-acclaimed first season on Prime Video in 2017. Filming for the final season concluded in November. It is from creator Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Palladino, both of whom also executive produce.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor