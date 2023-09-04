The Marvels Star Iman Vellani Got The Idea For The New Ms. Marvel Comic In A Dream

Actress Iman Vellani who will be reprising the role of Ms. Marvel in the Highly anticipated film The Marvels shared that she got inspiration for the latest comic in a dream. Iman wrote the latest issue of the Ms. Marvel comics alongside Sabir Pirzada. In a recent conversation with her fellow co-writer, she explained "The whole comic book thing came to me in a dream. I was listening to Billy Joel's River of dreams"

Expressing his admiration for Iman's writing he added “I think the opening is a great example of How Iman thinks visually because a lot of those specific visuals I think she came up with herself and she knew inherently that using dreams is opening up so many wonderful artistic possibilities”Directed by Nia DaCosta, Iman Vellani will be next seen in The Marvels starring alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, and Seo-jun Park in pivotal roles.The Marvels releases in theatres this Diwali in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu