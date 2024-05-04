'The Maze Runner' franchise set for reboot

Washington [US], May 4 : In an exciting turn of events for fans of dystopian action adventures, the iconic 'The Maze Runner' franchise is primed for a revival.

20th Century Studios is set to breathe new life into the beloved series, which originally captivated audiences from 2014 to 2018 with its thrilling narrative based on the novels penned by James Dashner, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The studio is currently in discussions with Jack Paglen, the talented screenwriter known for his work on 'Transcendence', to craft the script for this fresh instalment.

Paglen's involvement promises an intriguing approach to revitalizing the franchise's storyline.

Producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Lee Stollman, Wyck Godfrey, and Marty Bowen, who were instrumental in bringing the original trilogy to fruition, are back on board for this exciting venture.

Additionally, Wes Ball, the visionary director behind the original trilogy, will be involved as a producer, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'The Maze Runner' saga, centred around a group of amnesiac teens navigating a treacherous maze, struck a chord with audiences worldwide. As the narrative expanded across subsequent books and films, it delved deeper into a dystopian world fraught with perilous challenges and sinister forces.

Contrary to speculations, the reboot will neither retell the original story nor serve as a direct sequel, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Instead, it aims to build upon the foundation laid by its predecessor while reintroducing the elements that resonated with fans.

This approach mirrors the strategy adopted by 20th Century Studios with the upcoming 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes', helmed by Wes Ball. Like 'The Maze Runner' reboot, 'Kingdom' offers a fresh perspective on an established franchise, steering clear of conventional remakes while forging new narratives.

