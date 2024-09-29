The Mehta Boys: Boman Irani Receives Warm Welcome From the  Parsi Community in Chicago (Watch Video)

Boman Irani, who was currently in Chicago for the premiere of his directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys' at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, received a heartwarming welcome from the local Parsi community.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Boman Irani can be seen being welcomed in true Parsi style, with a Tandorasti chanted in the prayer hall (Darb-E-Meher) and a traditional Parsi Bhonu feast that left him both full of joy and delicious food. The evening was packed with love, laughter, and respect, as the community showered him with warmth.

Boman Irani echoed the sentiment through his caption, expressing his gratitude for an unforgettable evening filled with joy, community, and fond memories writing: "The Parsi community in Chicago had an evening planned for us. A warm Parsi style welcome, a Tandorasti chanted in the prayer hall (Darb-E-Meher), a talk, a song, spectacular Parsi Bhonu and Daru (not Parsi), and finished with the song Chaiye Hame Zarthosti. So much love and respect. Both heart and stomach were bursting. Thank you one and all for an unforgettable evening of community and joy.”