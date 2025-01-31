The Mehta Boys Trailer: Avinash Tiwary, Boman Irani Steals The Spotlight Fans Say, 'Avinash Never Disappoints'

Avinash Tiwary tops the list of being one of the most substantial and authentic actors in modern Indian cinema, and his performance in the recently released trailer of 'The Mehta Boys' is proof! The actor showcased his mettle as an eccentric performer and stole the show with his solid emotional range. As soon as the trailer was unveiled, fans and admirers of Avinash Tiwary flooded the comment section with praise and appreciation, hailing him as the 'Future of Bollywood'.

One comment read, "Waves of emotions and peak of performance.. @avinashtiwary15..lot of wishes," while another read, "I feel this will take you to the next level..and show the world how amazingly good you are @avinashtiwary15." A user wrote, "Going to watch it asap it arrives because Avinash never disappoints me.. Forever ur well-wisher," and another wrote, "Couldn't realise how fast @avinashtiwary15 became the front-edge star and elite actor...sending love bro!!! Superb work." One comment read, "From Laila Majnu to mehta boya Avinash still has a special place in my heart," and the other hailed him as the 'Future of Bollywood', "Avinash Tiwary yaar yeh Banda future hai Bollywood ka."

'The Mehta Boys', starring Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani in the lead roles, offers a glimpse into the complex relationship of a father-son duo. While Boman Irani excels in each frame as the father, Avinash Tiwary adds momentum and flair to the slice-of-life film as his son. The actor captures the intricacies of the awkwardness of opening up to his father, uneasy confrontations, facing misunderstandings, and highlighting the generation gap. The 2-minute 26-second trailer spotlighted Avinash Tiwary's growth as a rare actor, who never shies away from tapping on various genres and leaving fine imprints in each one of them.

'The Mehta Boys' marks the directorial debut of Boman Irani. Produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar, 'The Mehta Boys' is written by Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris Jr., writer of 'Birdman' and 'The Revenant'. So far, the film has made waves on international platforms, including IFFSA Toronto and the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival. After leaving a global imprint, 'The Mehta Boys' is slated to land on Amazon Prime Video on February 7.