"The more distance I have from Game of Thrones, the more I can quantify it," says Emilia Clarke

Washington [US], June 16 : 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke recalled starring in the iconic series in which she portrayed Daenerys Targaryen, reported People.

She shared that it, "means the world" and fans have showered so much love and appreciation to the series that she feels more attached to it.

"The more distance I have from Game of Thrones, the more I can quantify it," she said, adding, "... When I started, you don't know what you're doing, you don't know what you're surrounded by and you don't know what you're taking part in."

"Now, as more and more time goes between it and me doing it, the more I'm like, that was incredibly special and that was incredibly rare," Clarke added.

'Game of Thrones' is an American fantasy drama TV series created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. It is based on a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin, the first of which is A Game of Thrones. The series ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019.

Apart from Clarke, it also starred Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright, to name a few.

The show gave a lot of fame to the actor and she was nominated for four Emmys in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category in 2013, 2015 and 2016, and in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category in 2019.

'House of the Dragon', a Game of Thrones prequel series, returns to HBO on June 16, reported People.

