'The Morning Show' season 4 welcomes Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont

Washington [US], June 6 : The Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show' has confirmed that Academy Award-winning actress Marion Cotillard will be gracing the screen in its fourth season.

The ensemble cast, led by executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will now include Marion Cotillard, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Cotillard's character, Celine Dumont, is described as a formidable operator hailing from a renowned European family.

As the show delves into the riveting realm of morning news and the individuals shaping America's wake-up call, Cotillard's portrayal promises to infuse the storyline with a new level of intrigue and complexity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With the third season of 'The Morning Show' leaving several character fates hanging in the balance, including Jon Hamm's Paul Marks, the upcoming season is set to usher in fresh faces and compelling narratives.

Showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt teased that the aftermath of UBA's merger with a rival news brand will pave the way for the introduction of captivating new characters, offering diverse perspectives and injecting an element of excitement into the series.

'The Morning Show' is helmed by Kerry Ehrin and executive produced by Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine, a Candle Media company.

With Mimi Leder directing and executive producing under a multi-year overall deal and the involvement of Michael Ellenberg and studio Media Res, the series continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and exceptional performances.

