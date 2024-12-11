"The most magical day in the forest": Dia Mirza celebrates her birthday amidst nature with family

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 11 : Actor Dia Mirza turned a year older on December 9. She celebrated her special day with her family amidst nature and treated her fans to a glimpse of it.

On Wednesday, Dia posted a couple of pictures on Instagram and wrote a long note which read, "76 and 43 under the shade of a tree. The most magical day in the forest. The kind of birthday that makes every part of our being come alive. What more could one ask for? Lucky me."

She added, "A big part of what made the day even more special was the care this very thoughtful team at @chundashikaroudi took in making it so wholesome."

She also expressed gratitude for the lovely wishes. "Deepest gratitude for all the love and kindness so many of you showered on me. Did my best to reply to all... but if I missed saying thank you to you, please know, that I am TRULY grateful."

The birthday girl can be seen posing for the pictures with her parents, her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and her kids Avyaan and Samaira in a forest.

In one of the pictures, a cake was also there for the birthday celebration.

She also shared a sunkissed selfie with the Sun.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDcJgtNzr2S/?img_index=1

As soon as she shared the post, netizens bombarded the comment section.

A user wrote, "Happy Birthday Dia you're most wonderful and kindest person wish you all the best in life."

Another fan commented, "Love and light. greetings and blessings."

She was also showered with love and blessings from her friends in the film industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable message on her Instagram Stories.

Bebo posted a stunning black-and-white picture of Dia with the caption, "Happy birthday beautiful Dia, lots of love," adding a heart emoji to her heartfelt wish.

Another B-town celebrity to wish Dia was Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Shilpa shared her birthday wishes in her own unique style by posting a fun and goofy picture of herself with Dia.

Shilpa wrote, "Happy birthday Dia, may your life always be LIT."

Dia Mirza, who won hearts with her debut in 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', has been a part of several acclaimed projects in Bollywood. Over the years, she has appeared in films like 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Thappad', and 'Sanju', showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia was last seen in the road drama 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre and depicts a road trip by a girl gang, defying trappings, conventions and stigma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor