'The Notebook' star Gena Rowlands passes away at 94

Washington [US], August 15 : Gena Rowlands, the acclaimed actress renowned for her powerful performances and groundbreaking work in cinema, has passed away at the age of 94.

Rowlands died at her home in Indian Wells, surrounded by family, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rowlands' remarkable career spanned over six decades, during which she earned critical acclaim for her roles in both television and film.

She received Oscar nominations for her compelling performances in 'A Woman Under the Influence' (1974) and 'Gloria' (1980).

In 'A Woman Under the Influence', Rowlands portrayed an emotionally fragile housewife, while in 'Gloria', she starred as a tough protector entangled with the Mob.

Despite her nominations, she did not win an Academy Award, though she was later honoured with an honorary Oscar at the 2015 Governors Awards.

Throughout her career, Rowlands collaborated closely with her late husband, director John Cassavetes.

Cassavetes directed Rowlands in several influential films including 'Faces' (1968), 'Opening Night' (1977), and 'Love Streams' (1984).

Together, they pushed the boundaries of conventional filmmaking, exploring complex human emotions and societal issues.

In an interview at the 2015 Governors Awards, Rowlands reflected on her acting career, saying, "You don't just live one life yours you live many lives," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rowlands also made significant contributions to television, winning three Emmy Awards for her roles in 'The Betty Ford Story' (1987) and 'Hysterical Blindness' (2002), among others.

Her versatility extended to roles in 'The Notebook' (2004), where she played an elderly woman with dementia, and 'Unhook the Stars' (1996), in which she portrayed a lonely widow.

Born Virginia Cathryn Rowlands on June 19, 1930, in Madison, Wisconsin, she began her acting career in theatre and television before making her mark in film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, Rowlands met Cassavetes, and the two were married in 1954.

Rowlands' legacy is further carried on by her children, Nick, Zoe, and Xan Cassavetes, all of whom have followed in their parents' footsteps in the film industry.

Her final film appearances included works like 'Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks' (2014) and 'The Skeleton Key' (2005).

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in tribute to Rowlands, Sidney Lumet once remarked, "The highest compliment I can pay to her to anyone is that the talent frightens me, making me aware of the lack of it in so many and the power that accrues to those who have it and use it well."

