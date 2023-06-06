'The Out-Laws' Trailer unites Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, Pierce Brosnan

Washington [US], June 6 : The official trailer for Netflix's The Out-Laws has been released. The crime comedy film, which stars Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin, will stream on Netflix on July 7.

DeVine plays a bank manager who meets his fiancee's (Nina Dobrev) parents for the first time the week before their wedding and discovers they're notorious bank robbers.

"If I learned anything from shooting this movie, it's that if you want to impress your in-laws, rob a series of banks to earn their respect and save their daughter!", DeVine told PEOPLE.

In the trailer, his character Owen tells his friend (Lil Rey Howery) that his fiancee's parents, Billy (Pierce Brosnan) and Lily (Ellen Barkin), have lived off the grid since the couple met.

The bank manager's place of work is robbed after what appears to be a tense meeting and several drinks between Owen and his future in-laws. Owen believes he recognises the elder couple's voices behind their masks during the robbery.

Following their identification as The Ghost Bandits, whom Owen describes as the most notorious bank robbers in American history, Dobrev's character is kidnapped by a woman from whom The Ghost Bandits have also stolen from. Owen earns a chance to prove himself to his in-laws by assisting them in pulling off a new heist to reclaim his fiancee.

According to the official synopsis, DeVine's character is a straight-laced bank manager whose bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week and who comes to believe his future in-laws are the infamous Out-Laws.

The director, Tyler Spindel told PEOPLE, "We really tried to push the envelope and find set pieces that no one's seen before... it's a wild, fun ride, And the cast is incredible - Nina Dobrev and Adam Devine have such great chemistry as a couple. It made me sad when I realized I'll never have what they have."

He added, "I was really method about directing this film, even robbed a few banks to make sure it felt authentic, I used my one phone call for this interview."

Brosnan described his character in The Out-Laws as "kind of [a] lost soul" in a recent interview with Netflix's Tudum.

Brosnan said, "He and his wife are not who they say they are, We come into town because our daughter's getting married, and I do not take to this young man, in any shape or form. I find him to be not worthy of my daughter's heart. And I give him a very hard time in the process of him trying to woo her."

Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus, and Laci Mosley also star in this action-comedy.

'The Out-Laws' was directed by Spindel from a screenplay written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazov and its producers are Devine and Adam Sandler.

