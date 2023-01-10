'The Palace': Cesar-winning actor Guillaume Gallienne joins Kate Winslet starrer

Cesar-winning French actor-filmmaker Guillaume Gallienne, best known for his roles in projects like 'Me, Myself and Mum', 'Maryline', 'Yves Saint Laurent' and 'Marie Antoinette', has joined the cast of Stephen Frears' anticipated mini-series 'The Palace.'

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the HBO limited series, which features Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough, chronicles a year inside the palace walls of an authoritarian regime as it starts to fall apart. The production will include Gallienne as the character's husband. He received his training as a theatric performer at the famed Comedie Francaise.

The writer, executive producer, and showrunner for 'The Palace' is Will Tracy. Winslet will also serve as an executive producer alongside her role as an actor in Frears' film.

At the end of January or in the first few days of February, 'The Palace' will begin filming. The characters he played in 'Yves Saint Laurent' and the comedy 'Me, Myself, and Mum', which served as his directorial debut, are two of Gallienne's most well-known performances.

Four Cesar Awards were given out in 2014 for 'Me, Myself, and Mum', including best actor (Gallienne) and best first picture. Gallienne has also had a number of English-language film parts in recent years, including one in Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch'.

According to Variety, 'The Palace' will be the fourth HBO limited series with Winslet in the lead role. In addition to the HBO limited series 'Trust', based on the same-titled novel by Hernan Diaz, it was revealed in June that Winslet will also be starring in it.

Her previous role earned her the Emmy for best actress in a limited series for the HBO series 'Mare of Easttown', for which she also received the award. In 2011 for the HBO limited series 'Mildred Pierce', she had already won in that same category.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor