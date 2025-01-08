"The Past Few Days Have Been...": Dhanashree Verma Reacts to Divorce Rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma, choreographer and wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has addressed the ongoing divorce rumours surrounding her marriage. Taking to Instagram, Verma dismissed the speculations as baseless and an attack on her character.

In a strongly worded statement, she expressed her distress over the impact of the rumours on her family. Verma wrote, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate."

Verma made it clear that her silence should not be seen as weakness but as a sign of strength and resilience. "While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay," she added.

Fans noticed that Chahal and Verma unfollowed each other on Instagram, which is often interpreted as a sign of marital problems. Additionally, Chahal has removed all photos with Verma from his account, though she still has some of him on her profile. Chahal has not yet commented on the rumours. He has been busy with his professional commitments, and his silence has only added to the speculation.

For the unversed, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on December 22, 2020. During the lockdown, the cricketers approached the dancer online to take dance lessons from her. Gradually, their love story blossomed and currently, the two are each other's biggest supporters. Yuzvendra Chahal made his debut for Team India in 2016 and quickly became an indispensable part of the white-ball teams although he has struggled to find regular chances in recent times.

So far, he has played 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is for Team India, taking 121 and 96 wickets respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal was a part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024. However, he did not play a single game in the competition as the team management preferred the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of him.