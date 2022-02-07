'The Power of the Dog' dominates London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Los Angeles, Feb 7 Director Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog' won four major awards at the 42nd annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

On Sunday, 'The Power of the Dog' won film of the year, Campion director of the year, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee, actor and supporting actor of the year, respectively.

This is Campion's second film to take the Circle's top honor, 28 years after 'The Piano' won in 1994, reports variety.com.

Olivia Colman's performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter', which was snubbed at the BAFTA nominations, earned her the actress of the year award.

This is Colman's third award from the Circle, having previously won for 'Tyrannosaur' and 'The Favourite'.

Joanna Hogg's 'The Souvenir Part II' won British/Irish film of the year, two years after its predecessor 'The Souvenir' won the same honour.

It was one of three films for which Tilda Swinton won the British/Irish actress of the year award, along with 'Memoria' and 'The French Dispatch'.

Rebecca Hall's 'Passing' won the breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker award, as well as supporting actress of the year for Ruth Negga.

Andrew Garfield won the British/Irish actor of the year award for his performances in 'Tick, Tick... Boom!', 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Mainstream', while 11-year-old Woody Norman won the young British/Irish performer prize for 'C'mon C'mon'.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 'Drive My Car' won foreign language film of the year, while Hamaguchi and co-writer Takamasa Oe won the screenwriter of the year award.

BAFTA frontrunner 'Dune' won a technical achievement award for visual effects.

For the second year in a row, the event took place virtually on the London Critics' Circle.

YouTube channel, this time with critics presenting awards remotely from the ceremony's usual home at The May Fair Hotel.

The 'Play It Safe' team, which won the British/Irish short film award, were present to receive their award and all other winners provided video messages.

