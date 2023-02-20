The Princess of Wales brings royal glamour to the BAFTAs

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts is hosting its annual Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, on Sunday.

All Quiet on the Western Front leads the nominations with 14 followed by 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', each with ten nods.

Before the awards, let's have a look at the glitz and glamour that the stars have unleashed on the red carpet.

The biggest of the stars are, no doubt, the new Prince and Princess of the Wales, William and Kate, who attended the awards the first time since 2020.

For the 2023 ceremony, Kate continued her recent recycling of pieces from her personal archive. She wore the same one-shouldered Alexander McQueen gown, that she wore to the 2019 event. Although this time, she added cascading draping at the shoulder.

She added glamour to her monochromic look with a pair of shoulder-length gloves.

William was dressed in a classic black suit.

The royal couple missed the April 2021 ceremony due to the death of Prince Philip the day before.

However, last year, they were also absent from the ceremony. A BAFTA spokesperson told Variety at the time that this was due to "diary constraints."

Their absence is noticeable because they usually sit in the front row ground-level seats at Royal Albert Hall. The duo's presence usually adds extra glamour to the festivities.

