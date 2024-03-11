The Railway Men Actor, Sunny Hinduja to Play an Exorcist in His Debut Malayalam Film

Sunny Hinduja is set to make his mark in the southern film industry with an intriguing new role, he has now taken to his social media to give a first glimpse of his character. Known for his dynamic performances in shows like The Railway Man and Aspirants, Sunny Hinduja is believed to be taking on the role of an exorcist in his much-anticipated South debut which was announced last week. Sunny is currently in Kerala shooting for the film. Slated to make his Malayalam debut in the film Hello Mummy, the now released images throw light on that Sunny Hinduja's role has a thrilling aspect. audiences can expect to see the actor delve into uncharted territory with his portrayal of an exorcist, promising a captivating and never-before-seen performance.

Adding to the speculation of his new look, Sunny recently shared a glimpse of his look from Hello Mummy on his social media platforms. The images showcase the actor adorned with rings and tattoos inscribed on his fingers showing the possibility of his character being an exorcist in the fantasy drama. Speaking about his involvement in the project, Sunny Hinduja stated, "It's been an exhilarating journey diving into the world of Malayalam cinema, and I'm truly grateful for the warm welcome from Malayalam movie lovers. While I can't wait to unveil more about my character, I hope this sneak peek ignites the anticipation and curiosity of our audience. "With a string of successful roles under his belt, Sunny Hinduja has proven time and again his ability to captivate audiences with his talent and versatility.